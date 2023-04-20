The USA Recognized Nigerian Fintech Accelerex

At the Africa Fintech Summit 2023, Accelerex, a fintech company, took home the coveted Excellence in Commerce Enablement Award.

The Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, in the United States, is where the event took place, according to the company.

According to the statement, the award honors businesses that have helped shape and advance the fintech industry in Africa.

The Accelerex Managing Director, Mr. Olukayode Ariyo, said in a statement, “The award is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the entire Accelerex team in providing world-class payment and innovative products to businesses across Africa”.

“We are pioneers in the development of streamlined electronic payment solutions and commerce enablement.

Additionally, He said, “we are passionate about expanding financial inclusion and giving underserved and unbanked people access to financial services”.

The lead summit organizer, Mr. Andrew Barden, claims that the fintech won the award following a thorough and in-depth “analysis of its role in the retail and trade markets across Africa and was elected this year’s category winner by a public poll that witnessed over two thousand voting industry stakeholders from across the globe.”