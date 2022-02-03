The solution to Contaminated Rice Is Packaging – Farmers

February 3, 2022 24

Moses Abiodun, a farmer, who has benefited from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) funding for rice farming in various states, said the solution to contaminated rice is to buy packaged rice.

He said over N620 billion had been released for the ABP in over six years of implementation with consumers demanding packaged rice.

Packaged rice, according to Abiodun, has undergone cleaning processes like sortexing and processed in the best hygienic condition that eliminates human handling and exposure to contamination.

“Loose rice exposes consumers to cross-contaminated rice which can happen through the transfer of bacteria or other microorganisms from other substances to rice. There are three main types of cross-contamination: food-to-food, equipment-to-food, and people-to-food.

“For instance, putting contaminated foods and non-contaminated foods under the same roof can result in food-to-food cross-contamination. This allows harmful bacteria and fungi to spread and populate. Secondly, it is a known fact that bacteria can survive for long periods on surfaces like storage containers and basins when they are not washed properly or unknowingly contaminated with bacteria resulting in equipment to food contamination,” Abiodun clarified.

Additionally, people could easily transfer harmful bacteria from their bodies or clothes to exposed rice in basins. For example, a person may cough into their hand or touch other food items in the store and continue to sell loose rice without washing their hands in between. This also occurs when several consumers sample the rice by handling it before purchase.

“Cross-contamination can have serious consequences as it can compromise consumer health and safety. Proper food safety practices like rice packaging can significantly reduce the risk of cross-contamination,” he stated.

Another farmer and Managing Director, CountryMade Farms Limited, Timothy Nnodim, noted some rice manufacturers complied with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control’s (NAFDAC’s) regulations and international food safety standards to protect the integrity of their brands and ensure quality and wholesome rice, but some rice traders in the open market continue to undermine these efforts with loose rice.

He added: "What then is the way forward? The answer lies in making informed decisions to purchase only quality, packaged and hygienic rice.

