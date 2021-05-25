The Rise, Thrive of Sports Betting In Nigeria

May 25, 2021 34

Betting on sports has long been a part of Nigerian society, but on a smaller scale. However, technological advancements such as the internet and cell phone penetration have altered the sports betting industry in the world.

Since online sports betting has made betting sites more available to Nigerians, more people can now bet on their favorite teams. Many foreign betting firms have flocked to Nigeria as a result of the rise in the number of people making sports bets.

The overall betting experience has been made simpler thanks to the Betway app – the easiest and most straightforward way to place a wager.

Internet and Mobile Penetration

As technology improves, more Nigerians will be able to use cell phones and link to the internet. More Nigerians are now able to own smartphones thanks to the availability of more affordable smartphones.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Onuachu Named Belgian Professional League Player of The Year

According to studies, over 47% of Nigerians use their cell phones to access the internet. In 2025, this percentage is projected to rise to over 64%. This means that over 85 million Nigerians have access to the internet through their mobile phones. These are the figures that have played a major role in the country’s development in online sports betting.

The Love of Football

Football is, without a doubt, Nigeria’s most loved sport. The majority of Nigerians bet on football, according to data from sports betting firms including Betway. Nigerian punters enjoy betting on the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the German Bundesliga, among other top European leagues, in addition to their home league.

They also wager on major football tour aments such as the FIFA World Cup, the European Champions League, and the African Cup of Nations.

The popularity of football has aided the development of the betting industry in the region. Nigerian bettors are said to spend an average of 3000 Naira per day on sports betting.

High Unemployment Rate

According to statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment rate will be 14.2 percent in 2020. As a result, many young people transform their love for sports into a source of income. It’s true that it’s easier for Nigerian youth to start a sports betting company than it is to start a business. All they need is a smartphone, an internet connection, and a starting capital of less than a dollar.

They are so serious about online sports betting that they form Facebook groups to exchange tips on how to put together a winning wager. Some people have made a living off of betting, while others have had less luck.

Overall, their desire to win the next bet has fueled the growth of the Nigerian online sports betting industry.

Wealth of Betting Options Available

Many online betting operators have come to Nigeria because of the 85 million Nigerians who use mobile internet. As the operators’ market heats up, they devise new strategies for winning new customers and retaining existing ones.

As a result, foreign operators such as Betway have come up with some very appealing incentives and promotions. A welcome incentive, for example, is offered to entice new customers. Customer loyalty plans are also available to ensure that you stay put.

In the near future, the number of Nigerians using mobile internet is expected to rise. Consequently, more people are likely to join sports betting.