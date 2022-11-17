The Needs Of The Manufacturing Sector Met Through Technological Innovation At Propak In Nigeria

Propak West Africa is widely known in the region as the leading exhibition for the packaging, plastics, printing and processing industry.

This reputation has been built up over years through dedication to the market and integrating with the key stakeholders in West Africa.

From the 22 – 24 November 2022, The Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria will play host to the ninth edition of Propak West Africa and welcome more than two hundred brands and five thousand visitors to its purpose-built exhibition venue over the three days, providing valuable insights as well as showcasing the latest technology and knowledge in the Packaging, Print and Processing Industry in a post-Covid-era.

Propak West Africa 2022 is fully endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment and will be opened with a keynote address from his Hon. Minister Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo.

Following on from the Hon Minister the conference, under the main theme ‘Technological Innovation in Machinery, Processing, and Smart Packaging for Increased Quality and Throughput’.

The conference will see topics ranging from pharmaceutical packaging to flexible packaging, Automation 4.0, Trade & Exports, Emerging trends in digital print, chemical recycling, and many more pertinent topics.

As well as these sessions, KPMG will be hosting a dedicated morning of presentations and panel discussions focusing on the Environmental, Social and Governance goals that are so prevalent in today’s climate. These sessions will be hosted by Senior Partners and Managers from KPMG ESG Services.

The exhibition floor this year will see the largest array of manufacturing machines ever showcased live at an event in Nigeria with Percoso, Bole Machinery, Meper, Sigitaspak, Exact Solutions, Skysat Technologies and Neofyton all installing machines ready to demonstrate their capabilities.

This year’s exhibition will also see pavilions from Austria, China, Egypt, India and Italy bringing their countries cutting edge technology to the West African market. And as ever the leading names from the regional market will also be on display including Afra, Vista, Sarsoli Colours, Atlas Copco, Stav Ltd and Newlord.

Over the nine years that Propak West Africa has taken place it has grown and expanded its reach across West Africa. This has provided the organisers behind it, Afrocet Montgomery, insight into new expansion opportunities in the region which has led to their announcements of plans to organise their first major B2B trade exhibition and conference in Accra from 6 – 8 June 2023 under the brand name “Propak Ghana”.

The exhibition will take place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre and will focus on the following key industries: packaging, plastics, printing & processing.

The event has been launched to provide access to businesses that are looking to build their footprint in Ghana and the West African region. With over 2500 visitors and 120 exhibitor brands, it promises to bring together key buyers, business owners and factory managers all under one roof for a very busy three days.

The two events will strengthen Afrocet Montgomery’s aim to provide the industries it serves with a platform to access and build their footprints in the West African markets.