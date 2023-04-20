The NCDMB Supports Women Entrepreneurs

Under the supervision of Women in Oil and Gas, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board claimed to have given entrepreneurial development training to a group of women business leaders and entrepreneurs.

It stated that Port Harcourt was the location of the two-week training.

According to Mrs. Angela Okoro, Manager of Human Capital Development in the Board’s Capacity Building Division, “The collaboration between the Board and Empretec Foundation aimed to address the specific needs of female entrepreneurs, by providing them with the tools and knowledge to establish a strong business foundation and effectively manage corporate governance within their enterprises.”

The training, according to Angela, also took place at a time when the NCCF’s Diversity Sectorial Working Group was pushing for the advancement of women’s human potential.

Women were given a legitimate place in the oil and gas sector for their contributions to the family and society as a whole.

She mentioned that there were more than 70 people present for the training.

She claims that participants learned how to write a business plan as well as the fundamentals of managing a business, including goal-setting, budgeting, inventory control management, governance, and sustainability.

The Managing Director of Ansett Group, Mrs. Edith Akwaeke, encouraged participants in her speech to persevere in their pursuit of providing top-notch service, noting that it would set them apart from competitors.

In order to effectively apply their expertise, she advised participants to adopt a mindset of being solution providers rather than bosses.