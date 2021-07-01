fbpx
The Mastercard Foundation Signs Host Country Agreement in Nigeria to Enable 10 Million Young People Access Dignified and Fulfilling Jobs by 2030

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

JOBSMARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWS

The Mastercard Foundation Signs Host Country Agreement in Nigeria to Enable 10 Million Young People Access Dignified and Fulfilling Jobs by 2030

July 1, 2021099
The Mastercard Foundation Signs Host Country Agreement in Nigeria

The Mastercard Foundation announced that it has signed the Host Country Agreement which will enable the Foundation to empower 10 million young people in Nigeria to access dignified and fulfilling jobs, 70% of whom will be young women.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at the Ministry’s office in Abuja on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, the Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba noted that the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works in Nigeria strategy is aligned with the national development plan of the Federal Government.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Nigeria Country Head for the Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson explained that the signing of the agreement has further strengthened the Foundation’s commitment to providing millions of young Nigerians with work opportunities that will meet their aspirations and full potential.

Lawanson stated that Young Africa Works in Nigeria currently focuses on three key economic sectors, including agriculture, creative industries, and the digital economy with additional sectors being considered to further increase opportunities for youth.

The Mastercard Foundation is working with a range of partner organizations to realize its goals in Nigeria, including Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan African University, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition Ltd, Jobberman, and Babban Gona.

“We have formed partnerships with several organizations and are working together to leverage each other’s strengths,” Lawson said.  “Through our focus areas of agriculture, creative, and digital economies, we have aligned with the Federal Government’s National Development plan to ensure we reduce unemployment in the country and unlock the skills and creative abilities of our youth, particularly young women,” she added.

Ms. Lawson also confirmed that the Foundation’s Young Africa Works initiatives in six other African countries are creating growth opportunities for women-owned enterprises and enabling young people to acquire market relevant skills that are in demand by growing businesses in key sectors of the economy.

About Author

The Mastercard Foundation Signs Host Country Agreement in Nigeria to Enable 10 Million Young People Access Dignified and Fulfilling Jobs by 2030
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Refinery Upgrade Will Cost Nigeria, Others $15.7bn - ARDA COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 20, 20210843

IEA Doubts Nigeria’s Ability To Revive Refineries

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Energy Agency, IEA, is doubting the ability of the Nigerian government to revive its moribund refineries. According to a recent report by
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
April 10, 20130137

FG Ends Reported Hostilities Towards Nigerian Traders in Ghana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has been able to secure the Ghanaian government’s closure of over 40 shops belonging to Nigerian traders. The shops were closed on Fe
Read More
June 16, 2014091

You Won’t Believe It! Egyptian Cleric Says Football Destroys Nation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram An Egyptian cleric has stated that watching football matches is unacceptable in Islam because it is a watse of time and destroys nations. Yasser Borhami, wh
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.