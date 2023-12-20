The Macallan Partners Premia Business Network (PBN) For Industry Gala

To improve growth in Africa’s business landscape and facilitate discussions that strengthen the continent’s economy, The Macallan, the world’s revered single malt whisky, has partnered for the second time within four weeks with Premia Business Network (PBN), a global community of African entrepreneurs and business leaders. In the latest partnership, The Macallan co-hosted a three-day convention and a gala and awards night for the industry’s biggest names at the Twin Waters event centre, Oniru, Lagos, on December 17, 2023.

L-R: CEO & Convener, Premia Business Network, Bola Lawal; Partner, McKinsey & Company, Mayowa Kuyoro; Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi, and CEO, Corporate Shepherds Ltd, Idorenyen Enang at The Macallan-sponsored Premia Business Network Gala Night at Twin Waters on December 17, 2023.

The PBN gala and awards night celebrated the achievements of prominent Nigerians who are driving business success and boosting Nigeria’s economy from within the nation and those representing Nigeria on the global landscape. From business titans to media mavericks, hundreds of esteemed professionals, including the Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing, Godwin Tom; SSA to Lagos Governor on LSDPC Matters Derin Phillips; Partner Mckinsey & Company, Mayowa Kuyoro; Director of Programmes, The Beat FM, Lagos, Osikhena Dirisu; CEO, Corporate Shepherds LTD, Idorenyen Enang and other notable professionals graced the event.

Hammed Adebiyi, Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, shared his perspective on The Macallan’s sponsorship of the event, stating, “Cultivating a culture of collaboration and fostering innovation are not just essential; they are the very keystones that unlock the door to economic transformation. And in a landscape marked by dynamism and change, it is these principles, in partnership with The Macallan, that contribute to increased opportunities within the industry.”

During his keynote speech, the CEO of Corporate Shepherds LTD, Idorenyen Enang, emphasised the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving the nation’s economic growth. “Nurturing collaboration and fostering innovation and people management are not mere essentials; they are the keystones unlocking the doors to transformation. In a landscape like Nigeria, marked by dynamism and change, these principles illuminate our path toward sustained growth and prosperity, ensuring our position at the forefront of progress.”

With a population of over 225 million and a GDP projected to reach an estimated peak of 682.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2028, The Macallan is poised to contribute significantly towards the 83.84 million Dollar whisky industry while promoting economic growth within the country.