The Luis Rubiales Fiasco

Luis Rubiales, the Spanish football chief has been in the news for his wrong doings. The publicity has been negative and many have called for his resignation.

Let’s take a look at the fiasco; how it started, the reactions, investigations and Rubiales’ statements.

Sexual assault

Spain’s soccer federation president ruined the country’s Women’s World Cup victory by kissing a player on the lips at the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for unacceptable behavior in a sport that has struggled to overcome misogyny.

On Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win against England, the Spanish government and the world players’ union denounced Luis Rubiales’ behavior. The football federation managed by Rubiales attempted to downplay the event by releasing a statement attributed to the player he kissed, followed by a video in which Rubiales apologized.

Rubiales grabbed his crotch in celebration immediately after Spain’s victory, reportedly oblivious of 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofa standing nearby.

He later kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal and trophy ceremony on the field, bringing undesired attention away from the joy and tainting the country’s biggest day for women’s soccer.

“It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis, which has been invisible thus far, and which we should not normalize,” Irene Montero wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Union

FIFPRO, the Netherlands-based players’ union, took a harsh view of Rubiales’ actions.

“It is deeply lamentable that such a special moment for the players of the Spain national team that was taking place before a global television audience should be stained by the inappropriate conduct of an individual in a role carrying so much responsibility,” the union said in a statement.

“Uninitiated and uninvited physical gestures towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context. This is especially true when players are put in a position of vulnerability because a physical approach or gesture is initiated by a person who holds power over them.”

On August 24, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee informed Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish Football Association, that it is initiating disciplinary procedures against him in connection with the incidents that transpired at the final of the FIFA Women’s World CupTM on August 20, 2023.

The occurrences may represent violations of FIFA Disciplinary Code Article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will publish additional information on these disciplinary processes once a final verdict has been issued.

FIFA reiterates its steadfast commitment to the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behavior that contradicts this commitment.

Luis Rubiales

Despite the outcry for his resignation and the reactions, the Spanish football chief has refused to resign.

Luis Rubiales declined to resign on Friday, despite global condemnation for his uninvited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory.

Rubiales, 46, was expected to retire as head of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after government ministries and sports figures demanded his resignation and FIFA launched disciplinary proceedings against him.

In a speech before the football federation’s emergency meeting, he was defiant.

“I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign,” shouted Rubiales

“A consensual ‘peck’ is enough to get me out of here? I will fight until the end,” he added.

Rubiales claimed this week’s pressure from lawmakers and clubs was an attempt “to publicly assassinate me,” and vowed to protect himself by “taking action” against those responsible.

“It was a spontaneous kiss, mutual, euphoric, and consensual,” said Rubiales.

“When I make a mistake it hurts me and I ask for forgiveness without softening it, but I do not deserve this hunt that I have been suffering for five years, every day for five years.

“I’m going to keep fighting like my parents taught me, like my coaches, my teammates.

“For god’s sake, what will women think who have really been sexually assaulted?” said Rubiales.