The Headies Award: Comedian ‘Bovi’ Rocks #EndSARS Shirt On Stage

February 22, 2021029
Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi’s outfit took the internet by storm on Sunday, February 21, 2021, during The Headies Award 2021.

Bovi surprised the viewers with his outfit; a blood-stained #EndSARS themed outfit.

The 41-year-old, who co-hosted the award event alongside Nollywood’s Nacy Isime, wore a shirt portraying a blood-stained Nigerian flag symbolising the shootings that played out during the #EndSARS protest at Lekki tollgate last year.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Headies Award 2021 aired from the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It witnessed the presence of prominent singers and saw them take home prestigious awards in various categories.

The comedian’s outfit has since attracted commendations from Nigerians on Twitter.

READ ALSO: See Full Winners List Of The Headies Award 2021

