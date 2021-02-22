The Headies Award: Comedian ‘Bovi’ Rocks #EndSARS Shirt On Stage

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi’s outfit took the internet by storm on Sunday, February 21, 2021, during The Headies Award 2021.
Bovi surprised the viewers with his outfit; a blood-stained #EndSARS themed outfit.
The 41-year-old, who co-hosted the award event alongside Nollywood’s Nacy Isime, wore a shirt portraying a blood-stained Nigerian flag symbolising the shootings that played out during the #EndSARS protest at Lekki tollgate last year.
BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Headies Award 2021 aired from the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It witnessed the presence of prominent singers and saw them take home prestigious awards in various categories.
The comedian’s outfit has since attracted commendations from Nigerians on Twitter.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.