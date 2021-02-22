The Headies Award: Comedian ‘Bovi’ Rocks #EndSARS Shirt On Stage

February 22, 2021 29

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi’s outfit took the internet by storm on Sunday, February 21, 2021, during The Headies Award 2021.

Bovi surprised the viewers with his outfit; a blood-stained #EndSARS themed outfit.

The 41-year-old, who co-hosted the award event alongside Nollywood’s Nacy Isime, wore a shirt portraying a blood-stained Nigerian flag symbolising the shootings that played out during the #EndSARS protest at Lekki tollgate last year.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Headies Award 2021 aired from the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It witnessed the presence of prominent singers and saw them take home prestigious awards in various categories.

The comedian’s outfit has since attracted commendations from Nigerians on Twitter.

Retweet if you agree Bovi should be given the best dressed award tonight.#14thHeadies pic.twitter.com/tHXcak5KX9 — CHIEF, THE DADDY™🦁👳 (@Chief_umar) February 21, 2021

Bovi wore a shirt showing a blood stained Nigerian flag to prove to the world that the massacre wasn’t an hoax. God bless Bovi, God bless Headies #14thHeadies #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/T9hdGXgE2L — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) February 21, 2021

Much Respect to Bovi for this.

His outfit is a subtle reminder and a very strong message.



The dead will live forever in our hearts.#EndSARS #14thHeadies pic.twitter.com/yBpGr4cm53 — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 21, 2021

Jimoh Isiaq and 100 other young Nigerians who lost their souls during the #EndSARS protest say a big Thank you to Bovi#14thHeadies pic.twitter.com/bsjvtzlchj — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) February 21, 2021

We all can’t attend the headies award so bovi spoke for us with his outfit. A king, I stan❤️🤴 #14thHeadies — SUN🌝 (@shank_comics) February 21, 2021

A picture that worth millions of words.



Bovi showing is own support for the #EndSARS on Hiptv.



Wizkid|#14thHeadies|Bella|Iyabo Ojo|Desmond Elliot|Joeboy|LASU|Brymo pic.twitter.com/IalUhWj3rS — Samuel oyedele (@Samueloyedele7) February 21, 2021

Best dressed today goes to BOVI



Retweet if you agree!!!!



#14thHeadies pic.twitter.com/4rB8dyQSd7 — Chelsea Babe (@debbie_chelsea) February 21, 2021

Bovi Shirt Said, this is the Headies award but we can't forget the Victims of the Lekki Toll Gate Massacre 🥺💔❤#14thHeadies pic.twitter.com/1jXBVYJyJL — Odogwu🤴 (@Daddy_Nomso) February 21, 2021

BOVI making a huge statement at #14thHeadies with his shirt in reference to the #EndSARS victims of the toll gate on the 20th of October!



Gone but never forgotten !❤️ 💡 pic.twitter.com/vFOcuqQ4OR — DAMOLA🍑🌚 (@holardamolar) February 21, 2021

Bovi dressing like this in tribute to Lekki toll gate massacre

and

Omah Lay dedicating his award to the victims of the massacre, are the best things I saw in the #14thHeadies pic.twitter.com/hOcpv0OT4v — 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝘇𝘇𝘆 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 (@ChizyAlichi) February 22, 2021