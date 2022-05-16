fbpx

The Game Changer: Traditional Vs Online Real Estate

Technology has progressed throughout the years, and can now be found in almost every aspect of our lives. It’s only logical that the real estate sector has witnessed a massive shift.

Years ago, buying a property or renting a house entailed legitimate legwork, such as visiting the properties, knocking on doors, canvassing areas, and so on.

The real estate industry is changing, and the days of only buying or selling a property through a traditional real estate agent are ending. With the rise of online real estate platforms, more and more people are choosing to buy and sell their homes online. These platforms offer a wide variety of services, such as listing properties for sale, finding potential buyers, and negotiating deals. They also offer users a variety of features, such as detailed maps, photo galleries, and neighbourhood information.

There are various differences between traditional and modern real estate and we are going to discuss a few of them

  1. Traditional real estate has the obvious advantage of face-to-face interaction. Buyers and sellers can see each other, physically inspect the property, and get a sense of who they’re doing business with. There’s also more trust and transparency since everything is physical. However, with the modern real estate practice, face-to-face interaction is reduced and the process is faster.
  2. With the traditional model, real estate agents work with buyers and sellers to find and sell the property. This process can be slow and cumbersome, as it often involves a lot of intermediaries, paperwork, and meetings. An online model eliminates the need for real estate agents, paperwork, and meetings. Buyers and sellers can find each other and complete transactions without any help. This process is fast and efficient but can be risky, as there is no one to help guide you through the process.
  3. Traditional real estate is more expensive, but you have the benefit of working with an agent who can help you navigate the process. Modern or online real estate is cheaper with the process of purchasing more seamless and transparent.
  4. In traditional real estate deals, the investor will often deal with various intermediaries such as brokers, lawyers, accountants, escrow services, land registries, and others, resulting in a lot of paperwork, delay, and cost. In the Modern real estate transaction, one of the proptech developments aimed at speeding up real estate transaction procedures is using the blockchain. The basic technology of blockchain enables investors to conduct direct transactions with one another, improve title and property ownership records and transfers, and handle data and retrieval services in a transparent and low-risk manner.

Traditional and online real estate was explored in this mail. While traditional real estate has its benefits, online real estate is becoming more popular due to its simplicity and affordability.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

