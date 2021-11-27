The Experience Set To Hold On December 3

November 27, 2021 128

The Experience, an all-night gospel music concert hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, The Metropolitan Senior Pastor of the House on The Rock churches, holds on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 8 pm WAT (7 pm GMT).

This is the 16th edition of the concert scheduled to hold at the Rock Cathedral in Lekki. It is a hybrid event that will be streamed live online and around the world.

The premier edition of the Experience in December 2006 attracted a crowd of 40,000 people. Since then, the music festival has grown exponentially with hundreds of thousands of worshippers flocking to Tafawa Balewa square and millions more congregating online. Setting aside class, race, tribe, tradition, colour, religion or even the weather, the people gather to worship and praise God from dusk till dawn, making it the biggest gospel concert globally.

In 2020, in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings in the year 2020, the Experience was streamed exclusively online on YouTube, Facebook, and other streaming platforms, attracting 5 million views.

This year, the festival is a hybrid event featuring Online and Live ministrations from gospel ministers such as; Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, DunsinOyekan, Donnie McClurkin, Kike Mudiaga, Planetshakers, Tim Godfrey, Eben, Sidney Mohede, Ana Paula ValadaoBessa, Sheldon Bangera, Mercy Chinwo, William McDowell, Chevelle Franklyn, Chandler Moore, Kike Mudiaga and Nokwe the Poet.

In the words of the convener of The Experience, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, “The Experience is a significant contributor to both our National and State economies through tourism and its associated businesses. This year, we want everyone to know that wherever they are is The Experience, so make it count.

Furthermore, Adefarasin stressed that the event will continue to be a Free event, however, friends who will be attending the live event at The Rock Cathedral in Lekki should be at the venue on time as they will be allowed in on a first-come, first-serve basis. Limited spaces are available. “

The Experience concert is free and a ‘must-attend event that promises to be a night of pure worship and a tremendous experience of the presence of God through praise.