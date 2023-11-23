The Experience 2023 Unveils “Jesus, Our Way Maker” Theme For Its 18th Edition

The celebrated annual gospel music concert, “The Experience”, is set to return for its 18th year on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Tafawa Balewa Square. This year’s theme, “Jesus, Our Way Maker”, marks a significant milestone, inviting thousands to partake in a night of music, worship, and communal celebration under the stars.

In a world seeking harmony, “The Experience” provides a distinctive platform for unity, bringing together individuals from diverse social and economic strata coming together in a chorus of praise. The concert will feature a line-up of gospel music’s finest worship leaders, including: Sinach, Travis Greene, and Donnie McClurkin, Ehi, Tope Alabi, Dunsin Oyekan, Onos Ariyo, Prinx Emmanuel, Nathaniel Bassey, IB Quake, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Beejay Sax, Moses Bliss, William McDowell, Muyiwa Olarenwaju, Tim Godfrey, Timi Dakolo, Mr. M & Revelation, LMGC, and Naomi Raine.

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience that transcends social and economic strata. These ministers will lead the audience in a powerful display of sounds, using their songs to create an atmosphere of worship. “The Experience 2023” is more than just a concert; it’s a manifestation of the unifying power of faith.

It promises to be a night where worshippers unite and hearts are drawn closer to the essence of divine grace. Join us for an uplifting experience on December 8, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos. Admission is free for all attendees. Coca-Cola, a global symbol of refreshment and community, proudly partners with “The Experience 2023,” as part of its commitment to foster togetherness and promote social impact initiatives.

For more details, visit [www.theexperiencelagos.com] or follow the event on Twitter [@THEEXPERIENCELAGOS]