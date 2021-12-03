The Experience 2021 Live Stream (How To Watch Online)

December 3, 2021 94

It is arguably one of the biggest worship events of the year, The Experience 2021 tagged “Global Edition” will take place today.

In the past, the event caused massive gridlock. However, due to Covid-19 and its restrictions, the organisers have gone virtual since last year and will continue the same this year.

This year event will be virtual without gathering of multitudes at the TBS as it will be televised on cable TV channels, online streaming platforms and social media pages.

Despite being a virtual concert, the organisers promised world’s largest gospel concerts online with perfect audio, colourful lighting, Dynamic staging, Explosive special effects, musical performances and multi-camera setups that it is known for.

The Experience 2020 will hold on Friday, December 3, 2021.

What Time Is The Experience 2021

The organisers announced that the programme will start by 7pm | Doors open at 6pm

Where To watch The Experience 2021 Live

The event will be done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-venue at The Rock Cathedral, on DSTV Channel 198, GoTV Channel 29 and live-streamed around the world, serving as a platform to unify the global Church and establish God’s Kingdom here on earth.

If you live outside Nigeria or you don’t have access to cable TV. Also, you can stream live on the following channel below:

Click Here: https://www.youtube.com/user/theexperiencelos