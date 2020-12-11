fbpx
The Experience 2020 Live Stream (How To Watch Online)

December 11, 2020
One of the biggest worship event of the year, The Experience 2020 tagged “Global Edition” will takes place today.

In the past, the event caused massive gridlocks. However, due to Covid-19 and it’s restrictions, the organisers have gone virtual.

This year event will be virtual without gathering of multitudes at the TBS as it will be televised on cable TV channels, online streaming platforms and social media pages.

Despite being a virtual concert, the organisers promised a world’s largest gospel concerts online with perfect audio, colorful lighting, Dynamic staging, Explosive special effects, musical performances and multi-camera setups that it is known for.

The Experience 2020 Date 

The Experience 2020 will hold on Friday December 11, 2020.

What Time Is The Experience 2020

The organisers announced that the programme will start by 9pm WAT/ 8pm GMT

Where To watch The Experience 2020 Live

The event will be done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are Nigeria you can watch on GOTV channel 29 and DSTV channel 198.

If you live outside Nigeria or you don’t have access to cable TV. Also, you can stream live on the following channel below:

https://www.instagram.com/theexperiencelagos/

https://web.facebook.com/theexperiencelagos

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

