The Experience 2020 tagged “Global Edition” will be an explosive one as award-winning gospel artistes globally are set to thrill millions of Christian worshipers.

The Experience 15th edition is on cue to be the biggest worship event of the year.

There have been rumours that the event will not hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the world.

The organisers however, said one of the world’s largest gospel concerts will hold virtually with perfect audio, colorful lighting, Dynamic staging, Explosive special effects, musical performances and multi-camera setups that it is known for.

For the for fisrt time, Australia’s Hillsong United; Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Maverick City from the USA will perform.

Also, the Cape Town Philharmonic Choir from South Africa; Sheldon Bangera from India; Matt Redman from the United Kingdom and Sidney Mohede from Indonesia will also make their debut on the Experience stage.

The indigeneous artistes are not left out as Tope Alabi, Eben and Nathaniel Bassey will be in attendance.

Below is a list of The Experience 2020 artists

Don Moen

Nathaniel Bassey

Travis Greene

Chioma Jesus

Eben

Sinach

The Planetshakers

Donnie McClurkin

Hillsong United

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City

The Cape Town Philharmonic Choir

Sheldon Bangera from India

Matt Redman from the United Kingdom

Sidney Mohede from Indonesia

Chevelle Franklyn

Onos Ariyo

Sonnie Badu

Tope Alabi

Mercy Chinwo

William McDowell

Ada

Nokwe the Poet

and the host choir – The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir.

Date of the event

The Experience 2020 will hold on Friday December 11, 2020.

Time the event will take place

The organisers announced that the programme will start by 9pm WAT/ 8pm GMT

Where To watch The Experience 2020 Live

The event will be done virtually this due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are Nigeria you can watch on GOTV channel 29 and DSTV channel 198.

If you live outside Nigeria or you don’t have access to cable TV, you can stream live on the following channel below:

Instagram: @THEEXPERIENCELAGOS

Facebook: @THEEXPERIENCELAGOS

YouTube: @THEEXPERIENCELAGOS