The Experience 2020 tagged “Global Edition” will be an explosive one as award-winning gospel artistes globally are set to thrill millions of Christian worshipers.
The Experience 15th edition is on cue to be the biggest worship event of the year.
There have been rumours that the event will not hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the world.
The organisers however, said one of the world’s largest gospel concerts will hold virtually with perfect audio, colorful lighting, Dynamic staging, Explosive special effects, musical performances and multi-camera setups that it is known for.
For the for fisrt time, Australia’s Hillsong United; Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Maverick City from the USA will perform.
Also, the Cape Town Philharmonic Choir from South Africa; Sheldon Bangera from India; Matt Redman from the United Kingdom and Sidney Mohede from Indonesia will also make their debut on the Experience stage.
The indigeneous artistes are not left out as Tope Alabi, Eben and Nathaniel Bassey will be in attendance.
READ ALSO: N-Power Nexit: Check Out Easy Steps To Update Portal, Answer Questions Correctly
Below is a list of The Experience 2020 artists
Don Moen
Nathaniel Bassey
Travis Greene
Chioma Jesus
Eben
Sinach
The Planetshakers
Donnie McClurkin
Hillsong United
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City
The Cape Town Philharmonic Choir
Sheldon Bangera from India
Matt Redman from the United Kingdom
Sidney Mohede from Indonesia
Chevelle Franklyn
Onos Ariyo
Sonnie Badu
Tope Alabi
Mercy Chinwo
William McDowell
Ada
Nokwe the Poet
and the host choir – The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir.
Date of the event
The Experience 2020 will hold on Friday December 11, 2020.
Time the event will take place
The organisers announced that the programme will start by 9pm WAT/ 8pm GMT
Where To watch The Experience 2020 Live
The event will be done virtually this due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you are Nigeria you can watch on GOTV channel 29 and DSTV channel 198.
If you live outside Nigeria or you don’t have access to cable TV, you can stream live on the following channel below:
Instagram: @THEEXPERIENCELAGOS
Facebook: @THEEXPERIENCELAGOS
YouTube: @THEEXPERIENCELAGOS
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.