The Dotun Adesua Symposium Paves Way For Nigeria’s Creative Industry Advancement

The Dotun Adesua Symposium, an earnest endeavor to cultivate meaningful dialogue within Nigeria’s dynamic creative industry, has laid a firm groundwork upon which this vibrant sector can flourish and become a catalyst for national development.

The symposium, held in Lagos, brought together luminaries, industry professionals, and creative minds under the theme, “Nurturing Creative Talent For Nation-Building. “It served as a pivotal platform for driving conversations that are essential to the growth and prosperity of the nation.

At the heart of the symposium was the visionary mission to bridge the gap between established professionals, mentors, and the emerging generation seeking guidance. The symposium aimed to equip these budding talents with invaluable knowledge and insights while fostering stronger connections between industry leaders and the creative pioneers of tomorrow.

In his keynote address, President and Chairman, Governing Council of the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN), Mr. Idorenyen Enang set the tone for the symposium illuminating the diversity within the creative industry, with each facet underpinned by creativity at its core.

Using a metaphorical dining table, Enang vividly illustrated how consumers often engage with creative products without fully comprehending the intricate workings of the industry. He emphasized the need for professionals to expand their horizons and deepen their knowledge.

Enang went further to underscore that the journey of nurturing creative talent commences at home, drawing parallels with the farming process. He likened the act of planting seeds to the inception of creativity, asserting that the cultivation of creative talent begins with education.

“Mentorship plays an indispensable role in guiding individuals along their creative journeys, nurturing the sparks of genius within them.” Enang firmly stated.

The symposium also featured a panel session where the President of the Association of Professional Party Planners and Event Managers of Nigeria, Funbi Akinyosoye shared her insights on the pivotal role of education in unlocking creative potential.

Akinyosoye recounted her personal journey, highlighting that formal education alone does not define one’s ability to infuse perfectionism into their work.

She encouraged young individuals to embark on creative explorations, even in seemingly minor endeavors, reinforcing the notion that education provides the platform for them to express themselves more effectively.

Veteran Comedian and Compere, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st, brought his wealth of experience to the panel.

He shared his experiences in propelling the comedy sector in Nigeria’s southwest region, despite initial skepticism regarding his choice of location for shows.

Adeyinka emphasized his steadfast dedication to nurturing talents, which has played a pivotal role in the remarkable growth of comedy in the region. He dispelled the misconception that creativity is synonymous with chaos and underscored the importance of structure in delivering successful creative projects.

Summing up the symposium’s significance, the Convener Dotun Adesua, declared that the symposium sent a resounding message: Nurturing creative talents is not merely an individual odyssey but a crucial contribution to Nigeria’s cultural and economic development.

Adesua announced that the symposium marked the initiation of an annual tradition, poised to continue inspiring and connecting professionals with emerging talents within the creative industry, adding that subsequent events would propel Nigeria forward through the transformative power of creativity and mentorship, envisioning a brighter future for the nation’s creative landscape.