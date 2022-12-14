The Digital Transformation That Companies Are Undergoing

The technological era is a reality nowadays; all aspects of life have undergone a digital transformation. It is a long-term transformation process, but it seems that it has already reached its culmination, especially in the business world.

Companies no longer function as they used to, nor do they have the same working mentality because the environment has changed. Digitalization has come and it is here to stay.

Everything has changed, even the competitive landscape and the way teamwork functions. A mix between the physical and digital worlds is currently commonplace in most companies. Those that have lagged behind in complementing this digitalization are losing the business game, and they can no longer compete against their competitors since they lack the same digital resources.

It is not only companies that have suffered from the digital transformation, but also consumers have been involved in the process of change. For this reason, it is said that in the 21st century, due to the role of technology in many areas of our daily and professional lives, we live in a technological era.

Who could have guessed a couple of centuries ago that technological advancements would allow people to have their purchases sent home in just 24 hours just by paying a small fee on platforms like Amazon?

What does digital transformation mean?

Digital transformation implies merging the company and new business models within the digital world. This a radical and unprecedented change due to its novelty, since new business models are created that intermingle the physical with the digital. It should be noted that many people confuse being a digital company with companies that benefit from technology.

These are two vastly different concepts because using technology for the benefit of the company is not digital, as it is simply making use of technological tools at their disposal. However, being digital implies embracing a new business philosophy, and to qualify as such, three requirements must be met:

The first is being able to adopt this digital philosophy. This philosophy implies making the leap towards digitization, using technology on a daily basis to be more efficient and global.

The second requirement in the digital transformation would be to reimagine entire sections of the business because, with the arrival of the digital label, companies will have to consider that the processes will change. It means that digitizing aims to evolve toward a more global business, utilize new opportunities and being able to diversify into other sectors.

For example, one of the sectors which have shown the most signs of technological progress has been the casino industry. A few years ago, regular brick-and-mortar casinos did not offer all the advantages that can be found today.

Bonuses were always the same, but now bettors can find high-roller casino bonuses. Special and enhanced bonuses can apply through welcome bonuses, and no-deposit bonuses, among others.

It is always necessary to check the terms and conditions, though, as each casino has its own guidelines, but they are almost always the same. All these advantages and options have been born through technology implemented in business.

Finally, digital transformation is also about connection. Ultimately, everything on the Internet is connected directly or indirectly through the network. In a digital company, all departments are interconnected; the marketing department works connected with development and sales. It is a uniform team without any barriers between them, enabling them to benefit from each other’s knowledge.

The future of digital transformation

Little by little, more and more companies, large and small alike, are adopting this digital mindset. They are well-regarded for their farsightedness and for surrendering to digital transformation with open arms.

Although in reality, it brings many benefits to be digital because, as previously stated, it unifies departments, allows the creation of unique customer experiences, and makes work easier and more comfortable with the help of technology.

Digitalization could be said to have started in 2016, but with the pandemic, the digital transformation boomed and now those that were left behind are implementing it. You can no longer say it is the future because it is already happening right under our noses. We only need to see how even the family business in the village is expanding its horizons by connecting to the Internet, which is one of the first steps of digital transformation.