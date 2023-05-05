“The Coronation” To Air Live On DStv

The world will witness a momentous occasion on Saturday, 6th May 2023, as the coronation of King Charles III airs live on BBC News, DStv Ch. 400, and BBC Lifestyle DStv Ch. 174 at 7:30 pm WAT.

The event will be an historic moment as the world celebrates the crowning of a new monarch, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch. The Coronation will represent the monarch’s role today and look to the future while being anchored on long-standing traditions and pageantry.

Leading up to the coronation, BBC Lifestyle will air two exciting documentaries. On Friday, 5th May at 7 pm, the channel will present “Born to Be King”, a documentary that explores the life of the monarch and his journey to the throne. The documentary will have a rerun-on Saturday, 6th May at 6 pm.

On the same day of the coronation, Saturday, 6th May at 7 pm, BBC Lifestyle will also air “Charles R: The Making of a Monarch”, a documentary that chronicles the life of King Charles III.

After the coronation ceremony, the coronation concert will air live on Sunday, 7th May at 8 pm. The concert will feature world-renowned musicians, performers and artists, such as Lionel Richie, who will come together to celebrate the crowning of their majesties in a spectacular display of music, dance, and orchestra.

“We are delighted to be broadcasting the coronation ceremony live on BBC News and BBC Lifestyle on DStv” said Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria. “The coronation is an historic event that will be watched by millions of people around the world. We are proud to be part of this momentous occasion and look forward to sharing it with our viewers, here in Nigeria.”

The coronation ceremony is a momentous occasion that will be watched by millions of people around the world. With the Born to Be King and Charles R: The Making of a Monarch documentaries and the coronation concert, viewers can be sure of a memorable experience. Don’t miss out on this historic event, tune in to BBC News, DStv Ch. 400, and BBC Lifestyle DStv Ch. 174, on Saturday, 6th May 2023, at 7:30 pm WAT. You, also, can stream live on your DStv App.