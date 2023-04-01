The Business Council For Africa Announces Nominees For African Business Book Of The Year

The Business Council for Africa (BCA) is proud to announce the nominees for the inaugural African Business Book of the Year award on March 30 in LONDON, United Kingdom.

The prize is designed to recognize and celebrate business-related stories from the continent and encourage more high-quality writing on business, economics, and management in Africa.

The nominees for the African Business Book of the Year award are:

Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

Africa: Open for Business by Dr. Deanne De Vries

Imported: Locking in Africa’s Value(s) by Chuks Ibechukwu

Blood and Diamonds: Germany’s Imperial Ambitions in Africa by Steven Press

The Time-Travelling Economist: Why Education, Electricity and Fertility Are Key to Escaping Poverty by Charlie Robertson

Africa 2.0: Inside a Continent’s Communications Revolution by Russell Southwood

Heineken in Africa: A Multinational Unleashed van by Olivier Beemen

Africa’s Shadow Rise: China and the Mirage of African Economic Development (Politics and Development in Contemporary Africa) by Pádraig Carmody, Peter Kragelund and Ricardo Reboredo

The nominees were selected from a pool of submissions by the Organising Committee. This shortlist will be presented to a panel of judges consisting of leading business scholars, journalists, and industry experts. The judges (see list below) will evaluate each submission based on criteria such as originality, relevance, and impact on the field of African business and economics.



“We are thrilled to announce the nominees for the African Business Book of the Year,” said Arnold Ekpe, Chairperson of the BCA and author of the recently published book The Bush Banker.

“These authors have made significant contributions to the field of African business and economics, and their works have the potential to inspire the next generation of business leaders in Africa and beyond.”



The winner of the African Business Book of the Year will be announced at the BCA Awards ceremony, which will take place on May 3rd at The Africa Centre, London.

The ceremony will bring together leaders from business, academia, and government to celebrate the achievements of African business and culture.



The winner and the runners-up will be presented prizemoney of $17,500 (respectively $10,000, $5,000, and $2,500).



This year’s panel of judges will consist of experts on business, renowned academics and publishers, including: Arnold Ekpe, Chairperson, BCA, chair of the Judging Committee; Chris Ogbechie, Dean of Lagos Business School; Arunma Otteh, Chair of the Royal African Society; Moky Makura, CEO, AfricaNoFilter; Terhas Berhe, Managing Director and Founder of Brand Communications; Omar Ben Yedder, Publisher of African Business, African Banker and New African magazines and Anver Versi, Editor of New African and African Banker magazine.