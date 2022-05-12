fbpx

The BPL Group Clocks 18, Celebrates Growth

May 12, 2022037

The Black Pelican Group (BPL), Nigeria’s foremost Interior solutions provider, recently celebrated 18 years of providing high quality interior solutions to the real estate industry.

Trading under 3 trade names (IL Bagno, Bathrooms Direct and Technogym), the company is known and celebrated by discerning clients near and far for high quality Bathroom fittings, Kitchens, Doors, Furniture, Lighting, Tiles and gym equipment.

Speaking on this great milestone, the CEO, Michael Owolabi, said that “we are elated to celebrate the company’s growth trajectory and market leadership over the last 18 years. We saw the gap in the market and started out with the aim of providing high quality bathroom solutions and over time morphed into a more robust solutions provider as the needs of our clients demanded. Today we are the destination of choice for the most discerning clients. Our success is due in no small measure to our people.

Our Technogym business has in the last 4 years made giant strides in promoting a total wellness revolution through both the supply of premium wellness equipment and by embodying the wellness lifestyle.”

We have created these total solutions approach to ensure that our clients get the best with comfort, knowing that we advise, procure/supply and install whatever products specified by us. We are also excited that through this vision, we are providing employment opportunities to both artisans and professionals, thereby reducing the unemployment rate in the country.” He added

Through its corporate social responsibility initiative to promote hygiene and end open defecation, Black Pelican Limited has donated toilets to numerous schools and organizations such as the Nigerian Red cross society,  Ikoyi Club, University of Lagos, Motherless Babies’ home and a handful of Primary and tertiary Institutions amongst others.

The organization is also collaborating with the Water Aid foundation to ensure that the initiative is sustained.

AP Moller Terminal Partners Maersk Shipping

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

