Rail Transit Development Intensifies In Lagos

January 11, 20220107
LMRT project

The Blue and Red light rails anticipated to be distributed by the fourth quarter this year would offer urban shuttle alternatives to about 1.4 million passengers at take-off and over two million commuters per annum after that.

The Strategic Transportation Masterplan (STMP) ‘s major plank, The Lagos Train Mass Transit (LRMT), has a new plan to redefine public sector transportation in Africa’s leading megacity and fourth-biggest economy.

Six lines are mapped under the Lagos Urban Rail Network (LURN). Two, which have become the flagship, are nearing completion. The remaining four are the Green, Orange, Purple, and Yellow lines, and a monorail would ply Obalende-Victoria Island-Ikoyi are at various stages of the bidding process.

Sanwo-Olu applauded the commitment of the contractors. He said he would intensify quarterly inspection to facilitate speedy completion, even as he praised the contractors for keeping to timelines.

“We embarked on this similar tour about three or four months ago. I am happy to report that the construction is going on according to schedule,” the Governor noted

The Governor mentioned significant improvements in construction works at the Ikeja, Yaba, Ebute-Metta, and Marina stations.

In Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, the red and blue line rail is part of the intermodal transportation system in reducing gridlock and ensuring interconnectivity in different parts of the state. When completed, the 37 kilometres red line rail project will link Agbado to Marina, while the 27.5 kilometres blue line rail project will run from Okokomaiko to Marina.

Lagos is the only state directly funding rail system construction not only in the country but on the African continent, with the take-off of the blue light train 16 years ago.

Delivering the two projects simultaneously has gone a long way to establish the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to transportation, a major pillar of the government’s agenda.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

