The Big 5 Construct Nigeria Paves The Way For Industry Growth

Leading trade show underpins the advancement of the Nigerian construction industry

At The Big 5 Construct Nigeria, taking place between 27 and 29 September 2022 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, leading industry buyers and sellers from Africa and beyond will come together to promote innovation, share cutting-edge knowledge, and accelerate business, in a safe and convenient environment.

Following the disruptions forced on the construction industry in recent years due to the pandemic, the latest forecasts predict industry growth of 5.7% in 2022 and suggest that construction activity in Nigeria will surpass pre-Covid levels by 2023.

This growth is supported by the Nigerian government’s investment in infrastructure and housing development projects, with $123.1 billion allocated for critical infrastructure projects between 2021 and 2025.

“Launched in 2019, The Big 5 Construct Nigeria is now earmarked as the yearly gathering of construction professionals to engage both with the local and international community, as a place to source, learn and develop new skills.

By bringing together experts and suppliers from around the world to engage with the local construction community, the event plays a direct role to support the needs of the country’s infrastructure and housing development projects,” says Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

From building materials and tools, interiors and finishes, to solar and urban design landscaping, the products and services on show will cover the full construction cycle from inception to completion, from leading companies such as Forero Nigeria Limited, Sana Group and Kohler. I

n addition, for the first time, the expo will also showcase four new international pavilions from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Kuwait.

Gold sponsor of the event is CDK Integrated Industries, local manufacturer of premium quality sanitary ware, as well as ceramic and porcelain tiles. The company’s outlook for the future of Nigeria’s construction industry is extremely positive.

“As a result of to the Federation Government’s import policies, as well as dollar rationing and the impact of Covid on export, logistics and production costs, CDK has experienced considerable growth of over 65% in the last two years,” says CDK Brand and Marketing Manager, Abimbola Onagbade.

Over and above the wealth of products and services on show from local and international exhibitors, visitors to the 3-day in-person event will have the opportunity to learn valuable industry insights when they attend a series of CPD-certified talks, featuring keynotes and panel discussions led by notable industry experts that address the challenges of construction and explore the key components for practical growth and prosperity.

The 3-day Industry Talks programme will focus on three core themes of technology, project management and architecture, and will include discussions on the trends and opportunities driving the ongoing digital transformation across Nigeria, as well as green architecture and project, cost control budgeting. I

n addition, several masterclasses will be offered by the Chartered Institute of Building, such as sustainable project management implementation, the redesign of streets in African cities and tips for building sustainability credibility.

“The Big 5 Construct Nigeria continues to propel change and is a must-attend event for buyers and brands across Sub Saharan Africa who are looking to be inspired by other trendsetters and innovators within the industry,” concludes Greenish.

The Big 5 Construct Nigeria will take place at the Landmark Centre in Lagos from 27-29 September 2022, from 10:00 – 17:00 daily and is free to attend for all industry professionals.

For more information or to register, please visit: https://www.thebig5constructnigeria.com