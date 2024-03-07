The Art and Etiquette of Modern Gift Giving By Mojisola Akinkunmi

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Unwrapping a gorgeously adorned gift reveals surprises before you even glimpse what’s inside. That child-like flutter I feel peeling back patterns concealing the present mirrors the thoughtfulness I hope shines through in gifts I give dear ones. A memorably meaningful gift recently received was a desk agenda customised with whimsical motifs in my signature colours. Although organisational tools abound, this elevated planner warmed my heart as a symbolic gesture honouring aspects uniquely me.

Such intentionally personalised presents emphasise why gift-giving etiquette evolves amid ever-busy, minimalist-trending lifestyles. Gifting serves less about lavishness today than conveying how well you know and appreciate someone. Tailoring to the recipient’s preferences feels far more special than keeping up with social expectations around universal crowd-pleasers. Survey your loved one’s interests to select standout symbols of your relationship, whether inside jokes or knowing their favourite scents.

While splurging has its place for milestone events, apply creativity towards everyday gifting even with budgets. Scout local artisans and sustainable brands for one-of-a-kind discoveries. Upcycle vintage items into bespoke creations. Luxe gourmet ingredients or beauty products pamper in sample sizes. For groups, collaborate on expanded gifts like joint museum memberships amplifying shared passions. Presentation fanfare matters too – unexpected wrapping papers, eco-friendly boxes, handwritten notes.

Gifting etiquette also adjusts around evolving connections, like acknowledging newer milestones or accounting for bittersweet transitions. Support major life changes through functional staples done distinctively, like monogrammed luggage for newlyweds or meal delivery gifting for new parents. Recognize career promotions through elevated versions of desk supplies. Even bittersweet transitions like job departures warrant celebratory flare for the next chapters ahead.

Gifting well means understanding people’s values change over time as many relationships do. Thoughtfully matching symbols to the season honouring both giver and receiver keeps connections cherished through life’s evolving journeys.