The 10 Greatest Sports Moments of the Decade

Technology has transformed the sports industry over the past decade. Top soccer leagues adopted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology to improve accuracy and fairness in the pitch.

In this post, we present to you 10 top sports moments of the decade.

1. Vikings Qualifies for the NFC Championship

Minnesota faced New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018, in an NFC Championship qualification game. Vikings scored a go-ahead goal less than one minute before the match ended. New Orleans scored another field goal a few seconds later. But, Stefan Diggs scored the winner for Vikings at stoppage time.

2. Tim Tebow makes an Overtime Touchdown

Tim played in the NFL for a short period. Many sports analysts doubted his skills as a quarterback. Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos had the same points after relegation. Tim made a pass to Demaryius for a last-minute touchdown that ended the game.

3. Conor McGregor Faces Floyd Mayweather

Conor made his first professional boxing debut on August 26, 2017. He had few pay-per-view buys compared to Floyd. Conor lost by knockout in the 10th round. The two boxers received hefty paychecks after the fight.

4. Navy loses to Army after 15 Years

Navy had defeated Army in 14 consecutive games. That was the largest winning streak of the same rival in history. Amazingly, Army defeated Navy in 2016 and won two more games in a row.

5. USA Curling Wins Gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics

John Shuster competed in his fourth Olympics on February 24, 2018. USA Curling had a shaky start in the round-robin. Team Shuster won three main games in a row and qualified for the playoff. Curling defeated Sweden in the finals game.

6. Liverpool's Miraculous Comeback in the 2019 Champions League Semifinals

Barcelona defeated Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal. Even so, Liverpool defeated Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg and qualified for the finals on May 7, 2019.

7. Stephen Curry Takes Down Thunder

Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off in the NBA finals on February 27, 2016. Stephen made a buzzer for the outer space that helped the Warriors win the game. Mike Breen praised him for his stellar performance.

8. Iceland Wins in Euro 2016

Iceland competed in its first Euro in 2016. It passed the group stage and faced England in the knockouts. Many sports fans expected England to win the game. Unfortunately, it lost 2-1 to Iceland in the knockout stage on June 27, 2016.

9. Jordan Spieth Takes an Incredible Shot in the 2017 British Open

Jordan was in position 13 at the British Open. He spent 20 minutes planning how he would take the shot. He passed through the five holes and won the tournament. It was the most memorable shot of the decade.

10. UMBC defeats Virginia and Advances to the Men's NCAA Competition

UMBC took down Virginia in the first round and was the first 16-seed to proceed in the NCAA tournament. UMBC didn't use a sophisticated strategy. They defeated the Cavaliers by 20.

