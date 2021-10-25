TGI Supports 49th MAN AGM, 50th Anniversary

October 25, 2021 131

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate and leading contributor to the Nigerian economy, has thrown its weight behind the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

The AGM, which commenced today (Monday) in Abuja, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the manufacturers’ body and continues until Wednesday, October 27. It will feature activities including the daily Made in Nigeria Exhibition (MANEXPO 2021), lecture, interaction with Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the 50th MAN at 50 dinner/award night.

TGI, the parent company of WACOT Rice, TGI Distri, CORMART, WACUB and several leading brands in fast-moving consumer goods, agricultural inputs, industrial chemicals, homecare products, pharmaceuticals, and other business interests, supports all activities.

Explaining TGI’s support for the 49th AGM and 50th-anniversary celebrations, Corporate Affairs Director, TGI Group, Sadiq Kassim, said that it demonstrated its commitment to MAN and its activities.

He said, “As a member of the foremost manufacturer’s body, we are proud to be part of MAN’s strides in the past 50 years. We are happy to identify with MAN and further advance its cause through this sponsorship. This is a landmark celebration that involves us all so, it was the most logical thing to do, and we affirm that we will not relent in our support for MAN and all its activities.”

The Made in Nigeria Exhibition will hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, while the Adeola Odutola Lecture/Presidential luncheon themed ‘Overcoming the Binding Constraints to Competitive Manufacturing for Intra-Africa Trade’ will hold on Tuesday, October 26, also at the same venue. President Muhammadu Buhari will be the special guest of honour while President, African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adeshina, is the guest speaker.

Later in the evening of 26th, Director-General, World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will interact with the manufacturers. She is expected to share tips on taking better advantage of the global body, among others. The MAN at 50 Dinner Award Night will also happen at the same venue.