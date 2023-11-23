TGI Group Launches Young Professionals Program To Nurture Emerging Talents

Leading contributor to the Nigerian economy, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has further shown its commitment to the nurturing and growth of young Nigerian talents with the launch of the Young Professionals Program (YPP).

The YPP is a comprehensive talent development program designed to provide emerging professionals with a unique opportunity to deepen their knowledge, cultivate essential leadership skills, and realize their career aspirations.

The YP Program includes 6-month immersive training tailored to individual development needs, mentorship and guidance from highly qualified and well-established professionals and leaders in TGI, seasoned industry experts, and exposure to diverse industries and markets, including Africa, The Middle East, and Asia. Participants would also get hands-on experience across TGI Group’s businesses and opportunities for career advancement within the organization.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Group Human Resources Director – TGI Group, Akinkunle Akinpelu said, “Our people are our greatest assets; therefore we focus on not only retaining the best hands, but also attracting the best, catching them young and growing with them as they grow within the organization. The YPP embodies this commitment, offering aspiring professionals the chance to work across our numerous businesses upon successful completion of the programme.”

The program is open to individuals with Bachelor’s and Higher National Diplomas in Engineering, Social Sciences, Agriculture, Sciences, and other disciplines relevant to the TGI Group’s diverse portfolio of businesses.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the company’s career page www.clicktgi.net/careers for further information on how to apply.

TGI Group’s commitment to developing talents and skilled professionals was recently acknowledged, with LinkedIn including it among the Top 25 Best Workplaces where people can grow their careers in the 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies list. The LinkedIn Top Companies list ranks the top 25 companies investing in their employees and helping them build careers that will set them up for long-term success.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is a global conglomerate with most of its investments in emerging markets. TGI’s investments focus on driving inclusivity and value addition using locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a highly skilled workforce to produce world-class products consumed locally and exported to global markets.