TETFund Was Established To Finance Staff Research Projects – Yabatech

The N1 billion Tertiary Education (TETFund) Centre of Excellence on Research and Skill Development was established to finance staff research projects, according to Mr Obafemi Omokungbe, the Rector of Yaba College of Technology.

Omokungbe revealed this in a statement on Tuesday at the beginning of the college’s first Inter-School Research Fair, Exhibition, and Awards, which was held at its College Hall.

“The research fair will afford the participants to share innovations, knowledge and also present their works to the world for recognition, promotion and subscription for both public and private sectors,” he said.

In his speech during the ceremony, Mr Sheriffdeen Ayodele-Oja, the director of the TETFund Centre of Excellence, stated that the centre’s main goals were to close the gap between academia, business, policymakers, and the community.

He claimed that the centre would enhance capacity in applied/innovative research, skill development, and the integration of cutting-edge technology into skill and research development in order to develop goods and services that are relevant to the industry.

Additionally, Dr Olufemi Akinsola, director of Yabatech Applied Research and Technological Innovation, stated, “College community is witnessing a maiden exhibition that stemmed from the needs of our environment, an exhibition based on research which addressed the gaps in society and numerous problems plaguing our community.

Dr Ibraheem Abdul, the chairman of the college’s research fair, exhibition, and award programme, praised the administration for approving the fair’s launch.