Testing Underway for Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of testing for the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant, a significant step towards integrating its electricity output into the national grid. Contrary to some claims, the government confirmed that the $1.3bn project in Niger State is indeed connected to the grid.

In an update provided on Sunday, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, addressed inquiries about the project, emphasizing its completion and connection to the national grid. The Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant boasts a capacity of 700MW, positioning it as the second-largest hydroelectric plant in Nigeria after the Kainji Dam.

Situated along the Kaduna River near Zungeru town in Niger State, the plant is poised to generate 2.64 billion kilowatts-hour of electricity annually, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s energy needs. Apart from power generation, the project offers flood control, irrigation, and fish breeding facilities, underscoring its multifaceted benefits.

The construction consortium, comprising Chinese firms Sinohydro Corporation Limited and China National Electric Engineering Company, has been instrumental in bringing the project to fruition. Analysts anticipate that the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant will not only bolster Nigeria’s power generation capacity but also foster economic development in the region.

Minister Adelabu clarified that the facility’s concession process had been finalized, with Mainstream Energy Limited designated as the concessionaire. He highlighted ongoing efforts to facilitate the technical handover from the Chinese consultants to the concessionaire, marking a critical phase in the project’s operationalization.

Furthermore, Adelabu confirmed that testing had commenced, with power generation underway. He projected that the testing phase would span one to two weeks, after which full-scale production would commence. Assuring the public, he reiterated that the Zungeru power plant is fully capable of evacuating power, dismissing claims to the contrary as misinformation.

The announcement reaffirms the government’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s power infrastructure and enhancing energy access nationwide. It builds upon earlier efforts, including the connection of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant to the national grid in May 2023, as reported by The PUNCH. With tangible progress underway, expectations are high for the Zungeru project to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s energy landscape, paving the way for sustained growth and development.