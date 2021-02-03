fbpx
Tesla Will Recall Over 130,000 Cars In March

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AUTOMOBILEINTERNATIONAL

Tesla Will Recall Over 130,000 Cars In March

February 3, 2021021
Tesla Will Recall Over 130,000 Cars In March

Tesla will recall nearly 135,000 cars in March to repair a computer memory failure that could pose a safety risk, US regulators revealed.

The electric car manufacturer notified the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the massive recall over the problem affecting the cars’ touchscreen that could cause a loss of some features.

The recall covers the 2012 to 2018 Model S sedans and the 2016 to 2018 Model X SUVs equipped with a NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor.

Tesla said it will repair the issue at no cost to car owners, starting in late March.

When the flash memory in the touchscreen reaches the end of its useful life, it “can cause failures of the center display software components, and may indirectly cause loss of the rearview camera display, defrost/defog control settings and exterior turn signal lighting,” the manufacturer said.

READ ALSO: 10,000 Sunday Ighoho’s May Emerge If…, Tunde Bakare

NHTSA opened a preliminary investigation into the issue of backup camera failures in June 2020.

About 159,000 vehicles were affected by memory issues, according to NHTSA. However, Tesla said the recall does not cover those that already were upgraded to the Intel Atom processor.

While vehicles can still be driven, and Tesla said it was not aware of any accidents as a result of the issue, the failure “may increase the risk of a crash.”

About Author

Tesla Will Recall Over 130,000 Cars In March
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 11, 2014020

Maserati To Increase Ghibli, Quattroporte Production By 20%

Italian luxury car manufacturer, Maserati, is planning to raise the production of its Ghibli and Quattroporte luxury sedans by about 20 percent. Sources have said the automaker intends to boost weekly
Read More
Thai Boysa INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 11, 2018044

Remaining 4 Thai Boys, Coach Rescued from Cave after Over 2 Weeks

All 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for more than two weeks deep inside a flooded Thai cave have been rescued, a Thai navy SEAL unit said on Tuesday, a successful end to a perilous mission that
Read More
Apple Lays Down Condition For Uploading Parler Back On App Store [ MAIN ]ForeignINTERNATIONALSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYTechnology & Business
January 12, 202101063

Amazon Sued By Conservative-Friendly Parler Over Shutdown

Tech giant Amazon has been sued by conservative platform Parler for blocking its access to the internet following the invasion of the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters. Parler has been accused of bei
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon