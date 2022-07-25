Tesla Shares Drop In Value After Elon Musk’s ‘Sex Scandal’

Tesla shares, on Monday, July 25, 2022, dropped in value by 2.18%.

The drop in value for Tesla shares was recorded on the American stock exchange, as it traded at $814.55 per unit from $816.73 on Friday, July 22.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the Tesla shares value plunging may not be unconnected to the viral Elon Musk’s sex scandal.

The World’s richest man, who controls the largest stake in the American automotive firm, was alleged to have had illicit an affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan.

A report published by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that had since gone viral, revealed that Musk’s relationship with Brin went awkward after the former had a love affair with Shanahan.

According to the report, the love affair between Musk and Shanahan triggered Brin, such that the latter filed for divorce weeks after he became aware of it.

Referring to “people familiar with the matter”, WSJ noted that the love affair was brief, and it happened in December last year (2021), while Brin filed for divorce in January of the following year.

As seen in records filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, Brin cited “irreconcilable differences” as the major cause for the divorce.

“Mr. Brin provided Mr. Musk with about $500,000 for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis when the company was struggling to increase production. In 2015, Mr. Musk gave Mr. Brin one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles,” the report emphasised, as it dwelled on the relationship between Musk and Brin prior to the issue.