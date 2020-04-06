Tertiary Institutions’ Admission Cut-off Mark to be Decided in Mid June, says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said the 2020 cut-off marks would be decided at a stakeholder’s policy meeting slated for 15th and 16th of June, 2020.

The board has also disclaimed admission cut-off marks circulating in social media, asking higher institution admission seekers to disregard them.

JAMB said it was yet to release the cut-off marks for 2020 admissions, saying the ones in circulation were from fraudsters who are out to dupe unsuspecting admission seekers. The Board warned candidates to be conscious of the antics of fraudsters.

According to JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, “Kindly disregard any cut off marks paraded by fraudsters. It is fake news. Cut off marks are decided at a policy meeting chaired by the Minister of Education with all heads of tertiary institutions, CEOs of regulatory agencies in education and all other critical stakeholders in attendance.

“This meeting has been fixed for June 15 and 16, 2020, all things being equal. Until this meeting is held, no body can talk about cut off mark. Nigerians are advised to disregard any such marks being paraded.”

JAMB also said it had strengthened its Central Admission Processing System, CAPS, mobile app to enable candidates access to information regarding admission-related issues in the comfort of their homes without visiting any Computer-Based Test, CBT centres or cyber cafe.

“All they need do is to download the JAMB’s CAPS onto their phones.

