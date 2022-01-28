“Terminal Stations, New Trains Will Be Ready By Q4” – Sanwo-Olu

January 28, 2022 37

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the recently purchased high-speed trains will be on track latest by the fourth quarter of this year (2022).

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this on Friday during an interview on Sunrise Daily where he outlined efforts being made by his administration to address the gridlock on Lagos roads.

“The trains will be on track by the fourth quarter; the terminal stations will be ready by the fourth quarter,” he stated during his appearance on the Channels Television breakfast programme.

“Lagosians will be actively moving with trains by the fourth quarter of this year. If we don’t bring passengers on, it will be for security reasons.

“It will probably be things around communication that we are trying to test, things around operational training.”