“Terminal Stations, New Trains Will Be Ready By Q4” – Sanwo-Olu

January 28, 2022037
Blue Line: Lagos State To Unveil 3 New Trains

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the recently purchased high-speed trains will be on track latest by the fourth quarter of this year (2022).

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this on Friday during an interview on Sunrise Daily where he outlined efforts being made by his administration to address the gridlock on Lagos roads.

“The trains will be on track by the fourth quarter; the terminal stations will be ready by the fourth quarter,” he stated during his appearance on the Channels Television breakfast programme.

“Lagosians will be actively moving with trains by the fourth quarter of this year. If we don’t bring passengers on, it will be for security reasons.

“It will probably be things around communication that we are trying to test, things around operational training.”

Blue Line: Lagos State To Unveil 3 New Trains

"Terminal Stations, New Trains Will Be Ready By Q4" – Sanwo-Olu
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

