Ter Stegen Extends Contract With FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and player Marc Ter Stegen have agreed to extend his contract until June 30, 2028.

On Friday, president Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafa Yuste, economic vice president Eduard Romeu, board member Joan Soler, and sporting director Anderson Luis de Souza ‘Deco’ attended the contract extension event at Spotify Camp Nou.

As a result, the German goalkeeper strengthens his ties with Barça and looks likely to prolong his stellar career as a culer. Ter Stegen joined the Club from Borussia Mönchengladbach in May 2014, and this is his tenth season with the club.

Ter Stegen made his debut for Barcelona in a Champions League match against APOEL Nicosia in September 2014, and he has now made 379 official appearances for the club.

That figure put him in fourth place on the all-time record of Barça goalkeeper appearances. This season, he has a good chance of passing Ramallets, who has 387 points. Ter Stegen’s contract has been renewed until 2028, and he now has Zubizarreta on 410 matches and Vctor Valdés on 535.

Ter Stegen has won 5 league crowns, 5 Copas del Rey, 1 Champions League, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 1 European Super Cup, and 1 Club World Cup in his nearly decade with the blaugranes.

After signing his new contract, the Barcelona goalkeeper talked to the Club’s media to express his excitement about his new deal and his hopes for the future.

“I hope over the next five years we can win more trophies,” Ter Stegen said.

