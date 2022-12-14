Tems, Rihanna, Others Nominated For 2023 Golden Globe Award

Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2023.

For ‘Life Me Up,’ Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler were nominated for Best Original Score in a Motion Picture.

This is according to a Monday tweet from Marvels Studio.

“Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for their Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song! #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes”

Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for their Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song! #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qKV6sPGFs2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 12, 2022

The soundtrack is from Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ which was released in theaters in November of this year. According to Marvel Studios, the film topped the global charts for five weeks after its release.

The ‘Essence crooner’ took to Twitter to express her delight.

“My God!!!” she exclaimed. This one is excessive.”

From chart-topping hits to Golden Globe nominations, the singer is carving out a place for herself on the global stage.