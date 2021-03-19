fbpx
Telecoms Subscribers Dropped To 204m in Q4, 2020 – NBS

March 19, 20210221
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the number of active voice subscribers in Nigeria dropped to 204.60 million people in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2020).

This is against the 205.25 million subscribers recorded in the third quarter (Q3 2020), representing a decrease of 0.32 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

According to the report “Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information (Q4 2020)” released on Thursday, active voice subscribers in Q4 represents a 10.78 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2019 which stood at 184.69 million.

It also disclosed that 154.30 million subscribers were active on the internet in Q4 2020, which slightly increased by 1.84 percent compared to the 151.51 million subscribers in Q3 2020. This also represents a jump of 22.38 percent year-on-year (YoY).

READ ALSO: UTME 2021: Latest JAMB News Headlines For Thursday 18th March

Lagos emerged as the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in Q4 2020 with 24.88 million people; followed by Kano (12.66 million); and Ogun (12.01 million).

Meanwhile, Bayelsa and Ebonyi had the least number of active voice subscribers in in the period in view with 1.45 million and 1.81 million people respectively.

Similarly, Lagos had the highest number of internet subscribers per state in Q4 2020 with 18.93 million people, while Kano halved Lagos with 9.58 million people, and Ogun took third place with 9.08 million people.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Resources ‘Insufficient’ To Bridge Infrastructural Gap – Osinbajo

Again, Bayelsa (1.09 million) and Ebonyi (1.28 million) were the states with the least number of internet subscribers in Nigeria as at the end of Q4 2O20.

Also, MTN had the highest share of subscriptions (active voice and internet) with 146.12 million subscribers; followed by Airtel (96.92 million), Glo (94.94 million), and emerging markets telecommunications services (EMTS)—9mobile with 20.10 million subscribers.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

