Telecom Firm, Briclinks, Debuts 10 Million Shares On NSE

February 7, 2021

Telecommunications firm, Briclinks Africa Plc has listed its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, making it the first company to be quoted on the bourse since BUA Cement listed its shares in January 2020.

Briclinks Africa Plc listed 10 million ordinary shares of N1 each at N6.26 per unit by way of introduction.

Briclinks Africa was admitted to the NSE Growth Board, which aims to attract small to medium-sized companies that show the prospect for swift growth in their corporate earnings and are in the growth phase of their business cycle.

Companies in this category include Chellarams Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, McNichols Plc, and The Initiates Plc.

The Chief Executive Officer, Briclinks Africa, Mohammed Buhari, commemorated the event with a digital closing gong on Friday.

Buhari said, “We have dreamt about this day and worked towards it with effervescence right from the moment we decided to be listed on the NSE about 17 months ago.

“We have from this process emerged as a better entity, well-tuned to corporate best practices and culture. We would like at this point to thank our financial advisers to the listing, Afrinvest Securities, and the NSE team for their untiring support and guidance in making this day a reality.”

The CEO, NSE, Oscar Onyema, said “We are delighted to welcome Briclinks Africa Plc to The Exchange. This listing is a milestone in our desire to accommodate Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that hitherto have been underrepresented in public markets.

“It is indeed a critical step in the NSE’s efforts towards greater representation of growth companies on the bourse.

“With this listing, we encourage Briclinks Africa Plc, as it commences life as a publicly quoted company, to continue to abide by its post-listing obligations whilst striving for transparency as this would ultimately create value for shareholders.”