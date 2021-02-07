fbpx
Telecom Firm, Briclinks, Debuts 10 Million Shares On NSE

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]Capital MarketCOVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

Telecom Firm, Briclinks, Debuts 10 Million Shares On NSE

February 7, 2021025
NSE Suspends Thomas Wyatt Nigeria

Telecommunications firm, Briclinks Africa Plc has listed its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, making it the first company to be quoted on the bourse since BUA Cement listed its shares in January 2020.

Briclinks Africa Plc listed 10 million ordinary shares of N1 each at N6.26 per unit by way of introduction.

Briclinks Africa was admitted to the NSE Growth Board, which aims to attract small to medium-sized companies that show the prospect for swift growth in their corporate earnings and are in the growth phase of their business cycle.

Companies in this category include Chellarams Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, McNichols Plc, and The Initiates Plc.

The Chief Executive Officer, Briclinks Africa, Mohammed Buhari, commemorated the event with a digital closing gong on Friday.

Buhari said, “We have dreamt about this day and worked towards it with effervescence right from the moment we decided to be listed on the NSE about 17 months ago.

READ ALSO: 7 Countries That Have Banned Crypto Trading

“We have from this process emerged as a better entity, well-tuned to corporate best practices and culture. We would like at this point to thank our financial advisers to the listing, Afrinvest Securities, and the NSE team for their untiring support and guidance in making this day a reality.”

The CEO, NSE, Oscar Onyema, said “We are delighted to welcome Briclinks Africa Plc to The Exchange. This listing is a milestone in our desire to accommodate Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that hitherto have been underrepresented in public markets.

“It is indeed a critical step in the NSE’s efforts towards greater representation of growth companies on the bourse.

“With this listing, we encourage Briclinks Africa Plc, as it commences life as a publicly quoted company, to continue to abide by its post-listing obligations whilst striving for transparency as this would ultimately create value for shareholders.”

Related tags :

About Author

Telecom Firm, Briclinks, Debuts 10 Million Shares On NSE
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 9, 2014030

Ajah Commends Efforts Of ACPM On Ship Waste Management

Yesterday, Kingsley Ajah, a maritime environmental pollution expert commended the efforts of the African Circle Pollution Management (ACPM) in handling ocean-going vessels wastes. In an interview with
Read More
September 9, 2014045

More BDCs Comply With CBN’s Requirements

The number of licenced bureau de change (BDC) operators that have so far complied with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) new capital requirements has increased to 2,493. This represents an increas
Read More
FG Picks CSO For Monitoring Projects Funded With Recovered Abacha Loot COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 26, 20200243

FG Picks CSO For Monitoring Projects Funded With Recovered Abacha Loot

The Federal Government announced that it has selected a civil society organization to monitor the execution of projects financed with $311 million, being money recovered from the United States and the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon