fbpx
Telcos Gets Extension For NIN-SIM Integration

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Telcos Gets Extension For NIN-SIM Integration

January 20, 2021011
Pantami Creates NIN Enrolment Centre For Diplomats

Telecommunications companies have received approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, to extend the integration of National Identity Number, NIN, with SIM records.

The operators, who are members of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), said subscribers with NIN could still link the number to their SIM cards from now till February 9, 2021. 

The Chairman, ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, and Publicity Secretary of the association, Damian Udeh, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The integration exercise which started in December last year for those with NIN was initially suspended on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The statement read in part, “The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) confirmed to our members that we have received formal confirmation from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) that President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously approved the extension of the deadline for subscribers with NIN to link it to their SIM registration data from 19th January to 9th February 2021. 

READ ALSO: NIN: No Disconnection Of Phone Lines, Telcos Tell Subscribers

“We want to thank the president for giving us more time to deliver on this all-important assignment of creating a credible national identity database for the country.

“We are also grateful to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Ali Pantami, for his commitment to enabling the digital economy.”

The operators encouraged subscribers who have a NIN to link it to their SIM Cards through the available channels as soon as possible.

They also asked those who were yet to enroll to visit enrolment centres close to them.

About Author

Telcos Gets Extension For NIN-SIM Integration
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 27, 2014028

AMCON Announces Completion Of Sale Of Enterprise Bank To Heritage Bank

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has announced the successful completion of the sale of the entire issued and fully paid up ordinary shares of Enterprise Bank Limited to HBCL Invest
Read More
Fidelity Bank BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
August 31, 2017038

Fidelity Bank Grows Profit by 65.6%, Declares Zero Interim Dividend

  Fidelity Bank Plc in its recently released financial statements for the first half of 2017, posting a 65.6 percent growth. During the period, the profit after tax increased to N9.04 billion fro
Read More
Real madrid NEWSLETTERSPORTS
January 9, 2020065

Real Madrid Scalps Valencia, Qualify for Spanish Super Cup Final

Toni Kroos’ opportunistic goal direct from a corner helped Real Madrid reach the Spanish Super Cup final with a 3-1 victory over Valencia in Saudi Arabia. Kroos’ corner was punched in by V
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon