Telcos Gets Extension For NIN-SIM Integration

January 20, 2021

Telecommunications companies have received approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, to extend the integration of National Identity Number, NIN, with SIM records.

The operators, who are members of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), said subscribers with NIN could still link the number to their SIM cards from now till February 9, 2021.

The Chairman, ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, and Publicity Secretary of the association, Damian Udeh, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The integration exercise which started in December last year for those with NIN was initially suspended on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The statement read in part, “The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) confirmed to our members that we have received formal confirmation from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) that President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously approved the extension of the deadline for subscribers with NIN to link it to their SIM registration data from 19th January to 9th February 2021.

“We want to thank the president for giving us more time to deliver on this all-important assignment of creating a credible national identity database for the country.

“We are also grateful to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Ali Pantami, for his commitment to enabling the digital economy.”

The operators encouraged subscribers who have a NIN to link it to their SIM Cards through the available channels as soon as possible.

They also asked those who were yet to enroll to visit enrolment centres close to them.