Telcom Companies Commence Backend Integration of NIMC Database

December 24, 2020

Telecoms service operators in Nigeria have commenced the process of integrating from their backend the NIMC database, to enable the validation and verification of digital identities as well as the enrolment processes of their subscribers.

This was made known by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) in a statement it released on Wednesday. In the statement, which was jointly signed by the Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, and Publicity Secretary, Damian Udeh, it informed subscribers that there was the possibility of inconsistency in data captured, in which case subscribers would be notified.

The association further stated that operators had put in place various systems to allow subscribers that have obtained their NIN to add the information to their SIM registration profile.

Telecoms have deployed USSD strings, apps, and other self-service online portals, walk-in stores, and customer care lines for ease of compliance with the federal government’s directive.

The statement said, “To facilitate the validation, verification and enrolment processes and having now been licensed by NIMC to provide those services, operators have commenced the process of backend integration with NIMC’s database and increasing the capacity of the respective databases thus enabling more rapid validation and verification.

“It is important to note that we do expect that when SIM registration details are verified against the NIN database, there are likely to be inconsistencies in some of the data captured e.g. spelling, order or number of names captured etc.

“Where such inconsistencies are found, the operators will notify subscribers and provide a quick and easy mechanism to update SIM registration data and ensure alignment.”