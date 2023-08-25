Tekno Releases New Single “Pocket” Ahead Of His Second Studio Album The More, The Better – OUT 9/1

Today, Nigerian recording artist and record producer Tekno, released his third single “Pocket” from his highly anticipated new album The More the Better, set to be released next Friday, September 1st. Listen to the single HERE and pre-save the album HERE.

The single “Pocket” starts off as a soft melodic tone and turns into a catchy upbeat flow which makes you feel like you’re cruising through a tropical island in the middle of summer. The beats are energetic, groovy and the vocals vibrant, while combining traditional African rhythms with modern elements.

Tekno’s sophomore studio album will include the already released “Peace of Mind” and the newly-released single “Peppermint” During a recent conversation with Afrobeats Intelligence, Tekno revealed that he experienced a nine-month period of voice loss caused by acid reflux. Following vocal cord surgery, he also navigated a challenging label deal that demotivated his musical pursuits. After a three-year interval since the release of his debut studio album, Tekno has made a triumphant return with this new project. See the official tracklist below and stay tuned for more Tekno.

The More the Better Official Track List: