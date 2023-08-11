Tekno Releases New Single “Peppermint”, Listen Here!

Nigerian recording artist and record producer Tekno, has on August 11, 2023 released his highly anticipated new single, “Peppermint.” Listen to it HERE.

Produced by Egar Boi, this captivating track showcases Tekno’s exceptional musical prowess.

With “Peppermint,” he once again proves his ability to create infectious and genre-defying music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

The song effortlessly blends elements of Afro-Pop, capturing Tekno’s distinctive melodic sound and showcasing his unique production style.

His ability to effortlessly fuse cultural influences with his unique musical style has made him a force to be reckoned with in the international music scene.

Peppermint lyrics

Jo la so e dey pepper me

(jo,jo, jo,jo,jo, jo)

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

I dont mind if I risk it all for you

(yo yo yo, yo yo yo, yo yo yo)

Since to one, I don wait til the after two.

(yo yo yo, yo yo yo, yo yo yo)

Jo la so, gong aso, e na ba oso,

nne me osisa.

Jo la so. Take action

when I give it I dont stop,

when I give it I dont stop,

and I cant stop, cinemato ooo

Jo la so e dey pepper me

(jo,jo, jo,jo,jo, jo)

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

Fire can cool ya peppermint,

Fire can cool ya peppermint,

Give it to them back to back steady

Fire can cool ya peppermint,

Folake whine steady

Fire can cool ya peppermint,

Uwon Uwon

Bi mo se n ko Orin wan si fe jo si

go down, go down,

make we go gaga

make we go Gaga

no time

dance to my riddim,

make you move body

Kporokoto kpomkpom kpo laso

Make you chop my coleslaw e cinemato

Jo la so e dey pepper me

(jo,jo, jo,jo,jo, jo)

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

Jo la so e dey pepper me

(jo,jo, jo,jo,jo, jo)

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

Jo la so e dey pepper me so

Jo la so e dey pepper me