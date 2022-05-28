fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHCOVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER

TECNO Ranks 6th Among 2022 Africa Best Brands Ranking For Sixth Consecutive Year

May 28, 20220105

TECNO ranked among the top 6 brands on the African continent for the sixth consecutive year, testifying to the staying power of TECNO brand’s leadership in Africa.

Established in 2011, the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings are the most authoritative survey and analysis of African brands and businesses.

TECNO kept its position despite the challenges of the pandemic that saw worldwide supply and demand issues. With Brand Africa’s new rankings, TECNO has once again come out tops, maintaining its position in mid to high-end mobile brand segments in Africa.

TECNO’s investment and commitment to bringing consumer-centric mobile technology to the African continent is exemplary.

TECNO brand spokesperson shared, “We are delighted to continue to receive this honor over the years. We put a lot of effort and continuous deep cultivation in the African market, aiming to provide consumers with reliable products, powerful and innovative mobile technology, all based on an in-depth understanding of the customized needs of African users.”

TECNO’s making its promise to bridge the digital gap through continuous technology and innovation. For example, it was on full display in a webinar entitled “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk” with guest speakers from Counterpoint, TECNO, Samsung Electronics and DXOMARK.

Early this year, TECNO also collaborated with BBC Storyworks and created a short film The Future Lens: Looking Ahead With TECNO, to explore the meaning of mobile camera innovation in people’s life.

TECNO’s concept phone launch with new Telescopic Macro Lens technology is another vision for the future of mobile cameras. The objective of ‘Future Lens’ on its camera innovation is to allow users to showcase their uniqueness via visual storytelling, filling their world with diversified beauty through mobile camera innovation.

TECNO keeps demonstrating its global level of technology and innovation with its brand mission of becoming the most admired tech brand in Africa and global emerging markets by continually making breakthroughs in technology innovation.

TECNO is deeply committed to its role in the mobile technology field and is dedicated to bringing innovative and stylish products to its customers.

Africa’s Recovery Remains Uneven; More Resources Are Needed – AfDB Report
Related tags :

About Author

TECNO Ranks 6th Among 2022 Africa Best Brands Ranking For Sixth Consecutive Year
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: INEC Bows To Pressure, Extends Deadline For Primaries 2023 General ElectionsNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 15, 20220521

INEC Suspends Voter Registration In Imo State Over Attack

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in 54 centres in Imo State over an attack
Read More
Bitcoin BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
January 11, 20190457

Bitcoin’s Price Drops to $3,850 as Crypto Market Loses $8 Billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The price of bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency by market cap, has recently dropped over 5.5% to trade at $3,850 in little under 30 minutes. The drop le
Read More
AfDB COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
November 29, 20190543

AfDB Approves $210 million Funding for Construction of Transmission Infrastructure in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The board of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved $210 million for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to build new electricity transmissi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.