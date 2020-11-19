Technology Key to Driving Next Phase of Insurance Sector – Sylverius Okoli

November 19, 2020 27

The Chairman, AfriGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited, Sylverius Okoli has said that technology is key to driving the next phase of growth in the insurance sector.

Okoli spoke at a virtual launch of an innovation called ‘AfriCover24/7’, around the clock digital insurance transaction platform conceived to bring insurance practice closer to the people.

Okoli said the platform would help remove limitations experienced by policyholders in the quest of getting genuine insurance covers, stressing that the public process and genuine insurance cover without any hassle.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Fatai Adegbenro said the product would take the industry to a greater height.

He also encouraged the firms to ensure they operate by stipulated rules, stressing that the NCRIB would continue to support brokers, especially those working hard to transform how insurance business is done.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, AfriGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited, Casmir Azubuike, described the platform as a great opportunity for the public to procure insurance policies from insurance companies of their choice.

He explained that the public can get insurance quotes, process their transactions on the platform.

He said: “As the insurance sector is transforming further disruption, the initiative is a breakthrough to the platform economy where it is easy to develop new products and value-added services, fit for the customers.

“It provides the company with a unique opportunity to differentiate itself from competitors with a connected platform that allows the firm to understand customers and their needs.”