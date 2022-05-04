Technology Firm Gets Regulatory Authorisation For Payment Services

May 3, 2022 70

Connect Point Technology Solutions Limited, a financial technology firm, has gained regulatory authorisation to operate under the Payment Solutions Service license category.

According to the company, a letter dated April 25, 2022 and signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), issued an approval-in-principle allowing it to operate as a super-agent under the PSS licensing category in Nigeria.

“The organization acknowledges that this is the first stage in the process leading to the issuing of a final approval, subject to the fulfillment of the requirements set forth by CBN in the letter,” it stated.

“Recognising that it is within the rights of CBN to issue the final approval, Connect Point would focus on ensuring that its activities meet the stipulated conditions for that final approval.

“Connect Point Technology Solutions has a mission of leveraging technology in providing reliable payment services through agent banking and retail solutions while meeting the need of every customer. Its products are designed to promote financial inclusion in Nigeria and across Africa.”

