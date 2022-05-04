fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Technology & Business

Technology Firm Gets Regulatory Authorisation For Payment Services

May 3, 2022070

Connect Point Technology Solutions Limited, a financial technology firm, has gained regulatory authorisation to operate under the Payment Solutions Service license category.

According to the company, a letter dated April 25, 2022 and signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), issued an approval-in-principle allowing it to operate as a super-agent under the PSS licensing category in Nigeria.

“The organization acknowledges that this is the first stage in the process leading to the issuing of a final approval, subject to the fulfillment of the requirements set forth by CBN in the letter,” it stated.

“Recognising that it is within the rights of CBN to issue the final approval, Connect Point would focus on ensuring that its activities meet the stipulated conditions for that final approval.

“Connect Point Technology Solutions has a mission of leveraging technology in providing reliable payment services through agent banking and retail solutions while meeting the need of every customer. Its products are designed to promote financial inclusion in Nigeria and across Africa.”

/5-soups-you-should-try-with-the-king-of-swallows/
Related tags :

About Author

Technology Firm Gets Regulatory Authorisation For Payment Services
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Facebook NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
August 6, 20200356

Facebook Unveils Video-sharing Product on Instagram Rivaling TikTok

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Video-sharing social networking firm, Tik Tok, seems to have more competition as Facebook has rolled out its own version of the product in the United States
Read More
NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
January 21, 20200473

Konga Boss, Nnamdi Ekeh Discloses e-Commerce Firm’s Success

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Co-Chief Executive Officer of an e-commerce company, Konga, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh has disclosed how the company made it to the top as a clear leader in the
Read More
July 2, 20180349

Only One Local Bank Uses Nigerian Domain – NIRA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Money deposit banks are still reluctant to register their domains on .ng, Nigeria’s Code Top Level Domain (ccTLD), preferring instead foreign domains, despi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.