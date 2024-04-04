Technical Glitches Plunge Abuja, Lagos, and Nasarawa into Darkness

Communities in Abuja, Lagos, and Nasarawa are grappling with power outages caused by technical glitches, leaving residents in the dark.

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) disclosed on Tuesday that the interruption in service stemmed from substantial load restrictions across numerous transmission load centres. Transmission stations such as Oworo, Maryland, Itire, Isolo, Ogba, Alausa, Ejigbo, Alimosho, and others were notably affected.

In a statement, IKEDC expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, assuring customers of ongoing efforts to rectify the situation in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Simultaneously, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) notified customers in Nasarawa of power outages resulting from windstorms that downed transmission lines. Furthermore, technical faults were reported to be causing blackout in certain areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

AEDC specifically addressed residents in Nasarawa State, including Uke, Gidan Zakara, Gora, Auta-Baleifi, Tukur Farm, CS Farm, Masaka, Keffi GRA, Luvu, Dunamis Community 1&2, Dadin Kowa, Keffi, and environs, attributing the power outage to line damages caused by strong winds.

Residents affected by these outages are urged to exercise patience as the respective distribution companies work diligently to restore normal power supply.