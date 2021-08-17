fbpx

TeamApt Welcomes 5 Female Engineers to its Women in Tech Internship Program

August 17, 20210230
TeamApt, a leading provider of financial services for Africa’s underserved, has announced the beneficiaries of its Women in Tech internship program.

They are Tefe Mebuiefene (Frontend Engineer), Marvelous Frank-Solomon (Backend Engineer), Binta Umar (Backend Engineer), Omenebele Ananenu (Backend Engineer) and Barakat Ajadi (Technical Support Engineer). 

TeamApt’s Women in Tech Internship Program is designed to foster opportunities for women in tech in Nigeria; providing a path for women to harness their skills and garner quality experience from experts in the industry that will help advance their careers.

The six-month paid internship program launched on March 8, 2021, a day marked as International Women’s Day is the company’s initiative to provide opportunities for Nigerian female graduates interested in a career in technology while promoting an inclusive tech industry where women have equal voices as men. 

Commenting on the initiative, Head, People Operations at TeamApt, Chinaza Nduka-Dike, said: “The dearth of women in tech has nothing to do with a lack of competence but with the stereotype that has come to be associated with technology. Creating awareness of women in tech and providing them with all the tools required to excel is key to reversing this trend.”

These women will enjoy mentorship throughout the internship period. Based on their performance and available openings, they may be offered full employment within TeamApt.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

