TeamApt Launches Internship For Women In Tech

March 11, 2021

TeamApt, a Nigerian fintech company that provides digital financial services solutions and payment infrastructure, has announced the launch of its first Women in Tech Internship Programme.

A statement on Thursday said the initiative is targeted at university graduates with an interest building a career in technology.

TeamApt said the paid internship, which will last for six months, was established in a bid to address some of the gender disparity in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, particularly within the fintech space.

TeamApt’s goal is to provide women with the opportunity to grow their skills by gaining the necessary experience to advance their careers, the statement said.

Successful applicants will, according to the company, based on their performance and available openings, be offered full time employment within the Lagos-based company.

Speaking on the launch and call for applications, Managing Director and CEO of TeamApt, Tosin Eniolorunda said, “Many women continue to face challenges in advancing their careers in tech.

“While the technology industry continuously strives to bridge the gender inequality gap, female talent remains widely underrepresented in most technical roles.

“As an organisation, we are committed to equality and normalising the inclusion of women in such roles.

“The TeamApt Women in Tech Internship Programme is one of the ways we are ensuring an increase in the existing quota and provide opportunities for viable careers within the tech industry.”

Founded in 2015, TeamApt has built on their stellar performance in 2020, recording 150 per cent overall Quarter on Quarter growth and $3.9 billion transaction value across their existing products Moniepoint and Monnify.

Candidates interested in internships at TeamApt can find out more about available roles and apply for the programme via the TeamApt website.

Applications close on Wednesday March 17 and successful applicants will be notified from Monday March 22, 2021.