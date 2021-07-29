fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTER

Teaching Hospitals Owe Pharmaceutical Companies N30bn

July 29, 2021093
Teaching Hospitals Owe Pharmaceutical Companies N30bn

Teaching hospitals have been accused of gross mismanagement of funds received from intervention programmes, with their bills running into N30 billion, this is according to the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

The association noted this, through its President, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, at the commemoration of World Hepatitis Day, held in Lagos.

He said that funding received through the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF), had been mismanaged, especially by teaching hospitals, and that the sum of N30 billion was owed to pharmaceutical companies.

The DRF is a system that was created to ensure the availability and affordability of drugs, a revolving system that, according to Ohuabunwa, “is no longer revolving”.

He explained, “DRF is programmed to provide quality and affordable medicines through a fund set aside to procure medicines and dispense same to patients at a minimal cost.

READ ALSO: ‘Private Sector Take Part In Illicit Financial Flows In Africa’

“Unfortunately, this has been grossly mismanaged by most institutions especially the tertiary health institutions, where pharmaceutical companies are owed huge sums of monies.

“We know that these debtor institutions receive regular subventions from the government, and they have sold the items to patients for cash.

“We could not understand why they are using the government space and reputation to incur debts and embarrass the nation as a difficult place to invest in and do business.

“One hospital, National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi, was running this system perfectly they were able to raise additional capital to build a house of about 200 million, but in some hospitals, they have diverted the money to other things and so the money is no longer available and they are owing pharmaceutical companies about N30 billion the last time we check because the drug revolving fund is no longer revolving.

“We are appealing to government especially the tertiary health institution where they owe a huge amount of money and left the pharmacy store empty to ensure quick payment. It is the easiest way for the government to maintain a certain level of drug availability.”

“The DRF has been grossly mismanaged by most institutions especially the tertiary health institutions, where pharmaceutical companies are owed huge sums of monies that have further encumbered their operations and left the pharmacy shelves empty.”

About Author

Teaching Hospitals Owe Pharmaceutical Companies N30bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 3, 20141163

Nigerian Diaspora Remittances In H1 Hit $10.4bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Remittances from Nigerians in Diaspora have already reached some estimated $10.40 billion within the first half of the year, almost half of the $20.7
Read More
PIB: NGF Opposes FG's Retention Of NNPC NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 26, 20210427

NGF Condemns Attack On Uzodinma’s Property

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the attack on the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma. In a statement on Sunday by the NGF Ch
Read More
NNPC COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
May 21, 20180167

NNPC Records N546 billion Loss Over Three Year Period

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram ‘Kachikwu, Baru power tussle frustrating progress’ • We’re working towards profitability, says spokesman • Experts proffer solutions to corporation’s woes F
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.