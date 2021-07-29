Teaching Hospitals Owe Pharmaceutical Companies N30bn

July 29, 2021 93

Teaching hospitals have been accused of gross mismanagement of funds received from intervention programmes, with their bills running into N30 billion, this is according to the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

The association noted this, through its President, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, at the commemoration of World Hepatitis Day, held in Lagos.

He said that funding received through the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF), had been mismanaged, especially by teaching hospitals, and that the sum of N30 billion was owed to pharmaceutical companies.

The DRF is a system that was created to ensure the availability and affordability of drugs, a revolving system that, according to Ohuabunwa, “is no longer revolving”.

He explained, “DRF is programmed to provide quality and affordable medicines through a fund set aside to procure medicines and dispense same to patients at a minimal cost.

“Unfortunately, this has been grossly mismanaged by most institutions especially the tertiary health institutions, where pharmaceutical companies are owed huge sums of monies.

“We know that these debtor institutions receive regular subventions from the government, and they have sold the items to patients for cash.

“We could not understand why they are using the government space and reputation to incur debts and embarrass the nation as a difficult place to invest in and do business.

“One hospital, National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi, was running this system perfectly they were able to raise additional capital to build a house of about 200 million, but in some hospitals, they have diverted the money to other things and so the money is no longer available and they are owing pharmaceutical companies about N30 billion the last time we check because the drug revolving fund is no longer revolving.

“We are appealing to government especially the tertiary health institution where they owe a huge amount of money and left the pharmacy store empty to ensure quick payment. It is the easiest way for the government to maintain a certain level of drug availability.”

