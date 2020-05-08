Teachers Council Urge Students to Prepare For Exams During COVID-19 Lockdown

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye, has enjoined students preparing for major examinations to use the opportunity of the COVID-19 lockdown to study well.

Ajiboye stated that students in Nigeria must acknowledge the present challenge to education and be ready for the post-COVID season where they may have a limited period for revision before taking their major examinations.

The TRCN boss gave the admonition on a radio programme in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ajiboye explained that no fewer than 62 million teachers are affected by COVID-19, while about 1.7billion children globally cannot attend schools because of the pandemic.

He asserted that parents must support and monitor their children to study on their own in the absence of their teachers.

Professor Ajiboye stated that Nigeria must leverage on technology to redesign her educational system, saying the pandemic caught the industry unawares.

He disclosed that the TRCN is planning a massive digital literacy programmes post-COVID-19, that will impact new training and teaching skills to teachers in Nigeria.

He said, “We cannot be the same again after COVID-19 has gone. We need technology. We need to invest in it. The world is moving and will not wait for us. We must invest in technology to solve most of our problems.

“Our teachers and children are at home. Students need to use this compulsory holiday to prepare well for their exams and parents must support them with the right motivation and monitoring to ensure that they are ready for their WAEC, NECO, or Junior WAEC,” Professor Ajiboye affirmed.

Source: VON