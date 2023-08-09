Teach For Nigeria Graduates Its Fifth Cohort Of Fellows

Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a non-profit organisation focused on enlisting Nigeria’s most promising future leaders to improve foundational learning outcomes and expanding life opportunities for low-income children across Nigeria, on Thursday, 3rd August, graduated its fifth cohort of 197 outstanding change makers.

The 2023 graduating class implemented 87 “Be The Change” projects which are social innovation projects aimed at addressing some of the systemic challenges affecting quality education delivery in their schools and communities.

The graduation ceremony, which took place in Lekki, Lagos State had policymakers, industry experts, partners, alumni, and stakeholders in attendance. Frank Nweke, Chairman of ONTV Nigeria Limited, Loi Koiki, Chairman of Greensprings Educational Services Limited, Evang. Joshua Olalekan Ifede, Ogun State TESCOM Chairman, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu, Fmr. Commissioner for Education and Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of TFN, Folawe Omikunle, expressed her gratitude to the graduating class for their commitment to various community development projects. “Through 87 impactful Be the Change Projects, they’ve tackled educational challenges, fought for equity, protected the environment, promoted peace, ignited creativity, and fostered innovation for a more sustainable future,” said Folawe. While reacting to Teach for Nigeria’s remarkable impact in improving foundational literacy and numeracy, she highlighted that students in Teach For Nigeria classes made between 2-3 months of additional learning gains in literacy and 2-5 months in numeracy compared to other students.

Frank Nweke Jnr, Fmr. Federal Minister and Fmr. Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, during his commencement speech, expressed dismay at the quality of education in Nigeria. He however, expressed optimism about the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship program and its potential to address educational inequity challenges in Nigeria. According to him, “The template created here at Teach For Nigeria clearly shows that transforming Nigeria’s education is possible under purposeful leadership.”

Susan Benjamin, a graduating fellow, while recounting her fellowship experience, said, “Through the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship, I have enhanced my leadership skills by implementing various projects in my placement community. I am now an ambassador for Social Emotional Learning”With the skills and opportunities I have been exposed to, I have rediscovered my sense of purpose and I remain dedicated to becoming a driving force for positive change in the African educational sector.”

The graduating cohort served in 121 schools across Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states, impacting over 50,000 students in underserved communities. Graduating fellows without any teaching qualification pursued a Professional Diploma in Education at Teach for Nigeria partner school, Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology Omu – Ajose, formerly Tai Solarin College of Education, through a fully funded scholarship. They were inducted into the teaching profession by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) before the end of their fellowship.

The 2021 cohort will join the Teach for Nigeria 641 alumni network and continue to deepen their impact on Nigeria’s education based on their deeper understanding of the systemic issues affecting education equity and excellence in Nigeria.