TCN Will Be Reformed Not Privatised – BPE

July 12, 20210144
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) says there is no plan to privatise the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) but will be concessioned to investors.

The Director, Energy Department at TCN, Mr Yunana Malo, said this during a media briefing on Monday in Abuja.

He identified the transmission arm was the weak link in the power reform, adding that power generation, which was privatised had since attracted a lot of investments, making it more efficient.

According to him, the generation capacity has improved and 60 per cent of the distribution segment has also been partially privatised.

Malo said, “The seemingly weak link in the transmission component, it is still 100 per cent owned by the FG.

“The idea is to think outside the box and bring in solutions that will make the transmission component service the value chain, and make it more efficient.

“Government is not thinking of privatising, it is thinking of ways and means that the private capital can be brought into the transmission component without giving out the ownership of Transmission Company,” Malo said.

He explained that the Bureau would concession the transmission segment, “so that we can have somebody building the high tension lines, covering areas that have not been reached or to maintain the existing ones to get maximum value, to move from the radial system we have today into a mesh.

“So, the idea is not to privatise but to reform and make it efficient, bringing in private sector operational modalities within the transmission company.”

Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

